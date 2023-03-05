The Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, has blamed illegal armed organizations for the mining strike that affects Bajo Cauca, in the department of Antioquia.

These groups would have “deceived” or “intimidated” the miners and has indicated that these organizations would be the most affected by the destruction of the large dredges that have operated illegally in that and other regions of the country because they lose a source of income.

“Putting an end to large illegal mining weakens these groups,” Velásquez pointed out on his Twitter account.

In September, an agreement was reached with the communities to suspend operations against the mini-dredges until a protocol is ready to identify and characterize the technology, machines and chemical substances authorized in artisanal mining.

But during the validity of that agreement, the exploitations in the micro-watersheds that supply the aqueducts in the municipalities of Bajo Cauca, Antioquia, multiplied.

“Unfortunately we have information of the increase of at least 16 new fronts of illegal exploitation in the region, which has been affecting the Colombia swamp and the Nechí river. Backhoes are being used without formalization and, illegally, mercury that does a lot of damage to our ecosystems”, explained the director of Carabineros of the National Police, Colonel William Castaño, in statements to Caracol Radio.

That’s why, hA few weeks ago security forces operations were reactivated, but against large-scale illegal mining, that is, against the 300-square-meter barges, known as dragoons, and backhoes.

“The idea is that these people respect them, such as the Colombian swamp and some water tributaries that supply the aqueduct of the Caucasia municipality. Those who do not take advantage of these measures will be subject to action by the Public Force,” he warned. Chestnut.

“To extract one gram of gold, another five of mercury is needed, depending on the area of ​​the country. That contaminates more than 500,000 liters of water. So, within the protocols, we want the mining that is going to be done to be sustainable and sustainable, respecting the environment”, added Castaño.