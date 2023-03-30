This country repeats itself with insistent insistence and skids in the same puddle like bogged down cows unable to get out of it. The worst thing, however, is not that it repeats itself like on a carousel, it is that we have gotten used to everything happening and that in the end nothing happens because we convinced ourselves of the uselessness of learning from what we have experienced.

What happened this week with the newspaper El Heraldo in Barranquilla, when armed men in protected cars entered to demand the publication of an alleged statement from one of the two organized gangs that are shooting at each other and sowing death in the capital of the Atlantic, is a undeniable example of what is happening to us.

That city that had been saved from falling into the whirlpool of total disorder seems to have precipitated itself, because of the gringo scheme of polarization for the handling of police news, into a hole that resembles Barranquilla with Haiti and makes one wonder if the thriving and balanced city has ended up in the hands of organized criminal gangs.

However, the search to get El Heraldo to publish the versions that are given from each side, in addition to indicating the importance that this newspaper still has in the life of the people of Barranquilla, raises the question as to whether what has been lacking is the investigative capacity of reality to present it as news or if the newspaper has fallen into the trap of accepting police bulletins as the only truth.

But 24 hours had not elapsed since the armed event, when the ELN, which is in a process of negotiation with the Petro government to reach such a total peace, lashed out forcefully to press, also armed, a directing of the talks or a radical suspension of them.

Killing a group of soldiers in Catatumbo, who were doing military service, puts the government in tight tights to be able to explain what kind of soldiers wage war and how far they can go, blowing up oil pipelines or riddling uniformed soldiers at the same time, in peace talks .

