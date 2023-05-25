Home » Armed house raid of hostiles in Malatya reflected on camera – Daily News
Armed house raid of hostiles in Malatya reflected on camera – Daily News

Armed house raid of hostiles in Malatya reflected on camera – Daily News

The incident occurred at around 20.15 in Yeşilyurt district. In Yavuz Selim Neighborhood happened. Allegedly, the residence of Y.Ç., who has hostility between BG and MG. apartments He entered and started shooting left and right. While the incident, which was not injured, was reflected on the security cameras moment by moment, the suspects fled by car and left the area. A large number of police teams were dispatched to the area upon the notice. meticulous in the area study Crime scene investigation teams found 1 knife and 4 rifle cartridges. Approximately 1.5 hours after the incident, BG and MG were caught and taken into custody, and an investigation was started regarding the incident.

