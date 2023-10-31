Armed Man Found Dead in Colorado Amusement Park, Preventing Potentially Devastating Attack

Man Found Dead with Guns and Explosives at Colorado Amusement Park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO – A potential tragedy was averted when a man armed with guns and explosive devices was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Authorities believe that the discovery prevented “an attack of devastating proportions.”

The 20-year-old man’s body was discovered in a women’s bathroom on Saturday morning, just before the scheduled opening time of the amusement park. It appears that he illegally entered the park after its closure.

Upon investigation, law enforcement officials found that the man was “armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol and multiple loaded magazines for both weapons. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet. Additionally, multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered both with the suspect and in a vehicle associated with him,” stated the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario expressed gratitude that the man did not carry out his plans. “We are, to say the least, extremely fortunate that he did not follow through with any plan he may have devised. It could have caused a devastating impact on this community, with the potential for many, many people to be killed or injured,” Sheriff Vallario said during a news conference.

The man has been identified as Diego Barajas Medina of Carbondale, Colorado, by the Garfield County coroner’s office. His body was found just three days after the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year, which left 18 people dead in Maine.

A note found in the bathroom said, “I am not a murderer. He just wanted to get into the caves,” according to Sheriff Vallario. However, investigators have not confirmed the connection between the note and Medina, although there is a “reasonable suspicion” that he is the author.

The coroner’s office has determined that Medina’s death was a suicide, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind his actions. Authorities have been talking to Medina’s mother and brother and have been searching their home for more information.

Sheriff Vallario revealed that at least two of the weapons possessed by Medina were ghost guns. These firearms are kits that can be purchased online and assembled to create fully functional weapons. Ghost guns do not have serial numbers and do not require background checks, making them difficult to trace.

Investigators also found several explosive devices in Medina’s possession, including an industrial explosive device. The sheriff noted that patches affiliated with law enforcement groups were discovered, but it is unclear how Medina obtained them.

The potential for significant harm was evidenced by the arsenal of weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices that Medina possessed. “He could have caused a tremendous amount of damage,” Sheriff Vallario stated.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, located approximately 257 km west of Denver, is situated atop a mountain and is only accessible via a five-minute cable car ride.

Sheriff Vallario emphasized the gravity of the situation and appreciated the law enforcement agencies that took swift action. “If it had gone ahead, in the worst-case scenario, it could have been devastating,” he warned.

As a result of the incident, the amusement park has been closed to the public since Medina’s body was discovered. Authorities continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts to seek help from the appropriate resources.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, call 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 to connect with a trained professional, or visit the 988 Lifeline website. For information about help resources in Latin America and Spain, click here.

Share this: Facebook

X

