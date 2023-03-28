In the last hours it was known that on the afternoon of this Monday, March 27, a group of six armed men reached the newsroom of the newspaper El Heraldo, based in Barranquilla. Two of them entered the facilities and asked to speak with the director, Erika Fontalvo.

The news was confirmed by the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP)who also affirmed that the Zona Cero outlet, from the same city, has also received threats from false profiles through its social networks.

Faced with intimidation, three of the journalists were forced to go out and talk with members of the outlaw groupwho assured that Digno Palomino, the main leader of the gang, wanted to join the peace negotiations led by President Gustavo Petro Urrego and requested that an interview with the criminal gang be published.

Journalists from El Heraldo were intimidated at their headquarters by the Rastrojos Costeños

The forced communications of the members of Los Rastrojos Costeños with El Heraldo, one of the most widely read newspapers on the Caribbean Coast, have been taking place in recent weeks. For example, last week they asked to do an interview with Alias ​​’The Beaver’.

Some of the journalists feel unsafe and fear for their livesbecause they know the scope of this illegal group in Barranquilla, for which they requested support and accompaniment from the Metropolitan District Police and an exhaustive investigation to find those responsible.

FLIP assured in a statement that This type of aggression and the instrumentalization of the media endanger the lives of journalists: “We urgently call on the National Protection Unit (UNP) to activate the emergency procedure and coordinate with the National Police so that they immediately activate protection measures that safeguard the integrity of journalists. Finallywe ask the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out a quick and efficient investigation that leads to punishing those responsible for these events“they conclude.