The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press, Flip, reported on its website that on Monday, March 27, journalists from the The Herald newspaper they were intimidated by a group of armed men.

The journalists were in the newsroom carrying out their duties when six armed men arrived at the scene. Two of them entered and demanded to speak to the director of the outlet to ask her to publish an interview she conducted this outlaw group.

El Heraldo was not the only media outlet intimidated. Journalists from the digital media Zona Cero, from Barranquilla They also denounced that in recent days they received threats through messages: “They are going to rot from bombs in their facilities”.

According to the Flip, these intimidations occur after on Saturday, March 25, Óber Ricardo Martínez Gutiérrez, alias Negro Ober, leader of the band ‘Los Rastrojos Costeños’, released a video in which he demanded that El Heraldo, Ground Zero and Impacto News have an interview with him, as a response to the capture of his wife.

“We make an urgent call to the National Protection Unit (UNP) to activate the emergency procedure and coordinate with the National Police so that they immediately activate protection measures that safeguard the integrity of journalists. Finally, we ask the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out a quick and efficient investigation that leads to punishing those responsible for these events.”, pointed out the Flip.