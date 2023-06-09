Home » Armed men illegally detained ambulance personnel in Puerto Rondón
Armed men illegally detained ambulance personnel in Puerto Rondón

From the ESE Moreno and Clavijo rejected the flagrant violation of the medical mission that was presented yesterday, June 7, 2023 in the municipality of Puerto Rondón.

Through a statement, the entity indicated that the basic ambulance transfer team, attached to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Puerto Rondón, received an emergency call from a village in said municipality.

When they were at the scene and at the time of the transfer of the patient, they received an extortion call and intimidating instructions, they were detained and for their release their relatives were demanded by telephone to pay their ransom.

Health personnel were intimidated and besieged with threats, a situation that violated their humanitarian work and put their lives at risk. In response to this act, professionals receive psychosocial care.

It was learned that the ESE Moreno Y Clavijo requested to advance an extraordinary medical mission table, to take preventive actions in this type of situation.

Similarly, they asked groups outside the law to respect the work of health professionals.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

