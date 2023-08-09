Armed men kidnap a dean of the University of Guayaquil in Ecuador

Four hours after the event, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, announced that María Antonieta Touriz had been rescued.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Guayaquil, in Ecuador, María Antonieta Touriz, was kidnapped by armed men this Wednesday morning and the Police managed to release her several hours later.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. [hora local] between Francisco de Orellana and Benjamín Carrión avenues, in northern Guayaquil, Guayas province, when Touriz He was riding in a vehicle with a co-worker.who was driving.

In statements to Ecuavisa, the colleague, whose name was not indicated, reported that the delinquents were moving in a van and cut off their way, preventing them from advancing; Two men got out of the vehicle, went to the car where the dean was traveling, who was in the passenger seat, and forced her to get out of the unit.

‼️#URGENT

A few minutes ago, several subjects kidnapped the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, of the University of #Guayaquil. The victim was with a co-worker. The event occurred on Orellana and Benjamín Carrion streets.

– Ecuadorimmediate (@ecuainm_oficial) August 9, 2023

«We were coming, when suddenly they crossed my car. I couldn’t get through anymore, so two of them come out, each one with pistols, and they say ‘hand over everything, get off yourself’, and they took the doctor“he counted.

The criminals also took cell phones, a computer and the teacher’s personal documents.

Release

The Ecuadorian Police confirmed the fact and reported that Its specialized units “have activated the respective protocols” in order to find those responsible and clarify the circumstances of this fact.

Just over four hours after the kidnapping, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, announced that the dean was rescued by the police forces and that the citizen is “in good condition”.

In addition, he indicated that one of the criminals involved in this incident was arrested.

Ecuador is experiencing a crisis of violence and insecurity. Currently, a state of emergency is in force in the provinces of Manabí and Los Ríos, as well as in the Durán municipality (Guayas), which includes a curfew (from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.), with which they seek to reduce the criminality.

