Armed men kidnapped a community leader from Puerto Jordán – news

Authorities in Arauca achieved in the last hours the dismantling of two camps of the Farc dissidents, Structure 10 of the Martín Villa front; Likewise, they destroyed several improvised explosive devices that were in these sectors.

According to the Army, the complexes were located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Rondón, and were used to plan and launch terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force of the department of Arauca.

In addition, the military source confirmed that it was able to establish that these places had been abandoned by these criminals due to the constant pressure that has been exerted on them. In the same way, the presumed members of Structure 10 would have planned the installation of three antipersonnel mines using conspicuous elements as decoy with the intention of attacking military personnel in the area.

It is noteworthy that, during the first seven months of 2023, the National Army has managed to locate and destroy 612 antipersonnel mines and/or explosive devices belonging to these armed groups in a controlled manner.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

