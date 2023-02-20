From the Ombudsman’s Office they requested that the life and physical integrity of the people who are kidnapped or disappeared in Arauca be respected and offer humanitarian channels that allow the return to their homes of the people reported as disappeared or in the power of the illegal armed groups in that department.

The call was made by the Ombudsman because several cases of kidnappings and disappearances have been filed in recent days.

The Ombudsman’s Office has learned of the disappearance of José Vicente Núñez Paternina, in the municipality of Arauquita, on January 17; also from Henry Enrique Muñoz Cáceres, on February 3, on the outskirts of the municipality of Arauca.

It was also learned that on February 11, in the village of El Rosario in the municipality of Arauca, Abelardo Duarte Moncada was taken by force by unidentified armed men. Mr. Abelardo was president in 2022 of the Community Action Board of the El Rosario village and his family called for them to supply him with special medicines, since he suffers from heart conditions.

And on Tuesday, February 14, it was reported that armed men forced Deputy First Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo, who is still missing, into a truck. In a statement, the ELN reported that the sergeant is in his power.

The Entity has a report of 81 cases of kidnappings and disappearances in the year 2022 and another 12 so far in 2023, in addition, that one of the victims appeared dead on February 7.

In Arauca, thanks to humanitarian missions led by the Ombudsman, in the company of instances such as the Catholic Church, 26 people regained their freedom in 2022, and another 2 in 2023.

Source: Ombudsman

