At an illegal checkpoint in the village of Flor Amarillo (Tame), armed men stole this morning the vehicles of the political leader of the Democratic Center Carlos Vargas and of the black leader Elmer Arnaldo Mosquera.

It was learned that the occupants of these vehicles, together with their security schemes, were threatened and stripped, in addition to the vehicle, their endowment weapons, cell phones and money.

The six subjects, who were heavily armed with pistols and rifles, fled through tertiary roads to avoid a National Army checkpoint that is very close to the scene of the events.

Those affected filed the respective complaint so that the authorities carry out the investigations that allow the identification of those responsible.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

