Home News Armed men stole vehicles from political leader and black leader in Tame
News

Armed men stole vehicles from political leader and black leader in Tame

by admin
Armed men stole vehicles from political leader and black leader in Tame

At an illegal checkpoint in the village of Flor Amarillo (Tame), armed men stole this morning the vehicles of the political leader of the Democratic Center Carlos Vargas and of the black leader Elmer Arnaldo Mosquera.

It was learned that the occupants of these vehicles, together with their security schemes, were threatened and stripped, in addition to the vehicle, their endowment weapons, cell phones and money.

The six subjects, who were heavily armed with pistols and rifles, fled through tertiary roads to avoid a National Army checkpoint that is very close to the scene of the events.

Those affected filed the respective complaint so that the authorities carry out the investigations that allow the identification of those responsible.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Regional Ariari de Cormacarena attended more than 300 environmental complaints in 2022 – news

You may also like

The hearing of “Jorge 40” will be public...

Intervention of green areas begins in Medellín

Colombian patrol boat causes a stir for supporting...

Nairo Quintana would be thinking about his retirement...

Collector finds an error in a 200-peso coin;...

Petro and Polo Polo call for opposing demonstrations...

The dangerous maneuvers of young people on bicycles...

Project will seek influencers to reveal who pays...

There was no agreement and on February 22...

Yatra, Bad Bunny, Camilo and Becky G lead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy