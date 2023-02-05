Six armed men tried to kidnap the rancher Gustavo Pérez Rodriguez on his farm located near the municipality of Curumaní, in the center of Cesar.

Apparently, the criminals were aware of the rancher’s visit to the property called El Manantial, but when they came to commit the kidnapping they did not find him.

“He (Gustavo Pérez) was able to notice a person who was a hundred meters from the farm, so he entered the farm, greeted for three minutes and left with the family,” said Andrés Ermesto, the rancher’s nephew.

However, the criminals gagged the employees of the property to ask about the farmer and stripped them of their cell phones, in addition to the livestock and milk production utensils.

The surrounding inhabitants managed to help the employees, who informed the farmer of what had happened.

“The authorities had already informed him that he was part of a list of people they wanted to kidnap,” Ermesto added.

The farmer on Sunday afternoon was preparing to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for what happened.

Gustavo Pérez is dedicated to trade related to livestock and was manager of the public service company Aguacur.