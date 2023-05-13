Armed men were arrested in Neiva

The Police carried out an operation in which they managed to capture two men in flagrante delicto for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms.

The detainees were identified as 22-year-old “Angel” and 24-year-old “Cristian”.

According to information provided by the authorities, the individuals were intercepted on a black motorcycle while they were moving through the sector. Upon noticing the police presence, the suspects fled, but were detained meters later by the uniformed officers attached to the CAI Leesburg.

During the search of the detainees, the police found in their possession a blue and black pistol-type firearm without numbering, with a magazine and 02 cartridges. In addition, a cell phone was seized from them which, according to information provided by the public, had been stolen minutes before in the Los Cámbulos neighborhood.

Those captured were made available to the competent authorities for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms, parts or ammunition. A judge of guarantees will be in charge of deciding your legal situation.

They seize a weapon

In another event, they managed to find a shotgun-type firearm in the Los Remolinos neighborhood sector, Fortalecillas corregimiento. The seizure was made by the uniformed officers from quadrant 45 of the Fortalesillas Substation, who found a black bag containing the shotgun and two 12-gauge cartridges.

According to reports, these elements were abandoned by two individuals who were on the banks of the Magdalena River, and who, noticing the police presence, jumped into the river. Fortunately, police managed to recover the firearm and cartridges with no injuries or property damage reported.