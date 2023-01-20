Home News Armed teenagers apprehended in Yopal for selling bazuco and marijuana – news
News

Armed teenagers apprehended in Yopal for selling bazuco and marijuana – news

by admin
Armed teenagers apprehended in Yopal for selling bazuco and marijuana – news

The humanitarian team of the Casanare Governor’s Office delivered a complete humanitarian aid kit to the family of Mr. Marco Julio Vega, after the structural fire that occurred last Wednesday, which completely incinerated the entire house and other belongings.

The Disaster Risk Management team led by Arvey Méndez, units of the Volunteer Fire Department and the mayor of Pore Cristina Guarnizo, delivered zinc sheets, ties, wood, green canvas, mats, hammocks, blankets, to the humble peasant family. blinds, kitchen kits, toilet kits and market kits.

“We had gone to Yopal, to my father-in-law’s wake, and the neighbors told us that the house had burned down,” said Don Marco Julio. Who was pleasantly surprised with the support received.

With this timely and immediate attention, the Government sends a message of accompaniment and solidarity to the family; demonstrating once again that in the face of emergencies the people of Casanar are well supported, by their relief agencies and their rulers.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  Governor of Meta alerts for illegal mining in the Güejar river canyon – news

You may also like

high prices, few sales and decreased consumption

2023 Liaoning Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala program...

Operations against drug dealers in Huila

Rembrandt used a chemical compound to protect “The...

All regions step up production and organize supply...

The process to purchase medical equipment begins at...

Two days of mourning in Cesar for the...

James Soong: Taiwan cannot be absent from the...

Jackson Martínez is already training with the DIM,...

Naturgas will hold a forum in Valledupar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy