Armed with a machete and scissors, he kicks and punches a runner inside the Cascine, arrested [notiziediprato.it]

Armed with a machete and scissors, he kicks and punches a runner inside the Cascine, arrested

It happened yesterday morning. On the spot the flying calls from the attacked. The man resisted. It is irregular and has numerous precedents

He rode around the Tavola farmhouses at full speed on a bicycle, armed with a machete and scissors, ready to pull them out and attack people who asked him to go slower and not disturb. Exactly what happened to a runner yesterday morning, kicked and punched and threatened with edged weapons. The protagonist is a twenty-six-year-old originally from Guinea, irregular, homeless and with a police record for crimes of various kinds, including those relating to drugs. Yesterday morning, August 18, the police intervened with police cars at the request of a man who was attacked while jogging with punches and kicks and under the threat of a cutting weapon which he was hiding underneath the Jersey. In particular, the attacked said that he had reprimanded the subject who traveled the paths of the Tavola farmhouses aboard a high-speed bicycle and holding a guide that jeopardized the safety of users and passers-by; the latter reacted to the verbal reprimand by maintaining an intimidating attitude, first uttering generic threats and then moving on to violence. The first crew to intervene, which was near the Tavola Park in the area control activity. At the sight of the operators, he tried to flee, but was blocked not without difficulty by the agents. The man was found in possession of a machete with a 22 cm blade and a long pruning shears with an 8 cm blade, all duly seized. Taken to the police offices, the attacker was arrested for the crimes of resistance, aggravated threats and unjustified carrying of offensive objects. The police station informs that in this summer period “the territory control activity carried out by the Flying Squad, is directed, during the day, towards the surveillance and observation of the city parks, used by users for sporting activities or spending the free time”.

