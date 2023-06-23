Armenia, a history of gestation for others / Armenia / Areas / Home

Every year in Armenia, dozens of babies are born with the help of a surrogate mother. While there are no clear stats, experts say the figure is increasing year on year. We have collected the story of Lilit, a thirty-year-old Armenian who helped a couple become parents

According to data from the World Health Organization, more than 16% of couples in Armenia are infertile. Assisted reproductive technologies, including childbearing, help these families to have a child. Every year in Armenia, dozens of babies are born with the help of a surrogate mother. While there are no clear stats, experts say the figure is increasing year on year.

Lilit (name has been changed), 33, helped an unfamiliar couple become parents a year ago. She says she’s been thinking about it for a long time.

“Three years ago I was drinking coffee with my neighbor, and I confided in her that we had financial problems in the family. I told her I was looking for a job to be able to help my husband, we had debts,” says the woman, adding that at the time she only mentioned it because she was upset and wanted to ease her worries by talking about it, without even imagining that the neighbor would try. find her a job.

“Not even a week and my neighbor called and said she had a good offer. We met, she offered me to become a surrogate mother. At first I didn’t understand what she was, then she explained everything to me,” she recalls.

Gestation for others is an assisted reproductive technology that involves three people: the biological parents and the woman carrying on the pregnancy. In Armenia, surrogate mothers must undergo a medical-genetic examination to rule out contraindications.

The surrogate mother cannot be a donor at the same time, therefore she has no right not to hand over the child to the biological parents.

Any information relating to the use of assisted reproductive technologies is confidential and can only be provided at the request of the court, the public prosecutor’s office or other competent bodies, in accordance with the procedure established by law.

A surrogate mother can be a woman between the ages of 20 and 35 who has at least one child of her own. If the woman is married, the written consent of the husband is also required.

“I was offered a rather high fee, about $30,000. She would have fully covered our debts and there would still be a lot of money left for later,” Lilit says, adding that, in addition to money, she was also interested in helping a childless family.

“I have a child. I know full well the joy of being a parent. The family I was supposed to help hadn’t been able to have a child for about 20 years. They had tried many treatments, the drugs had almost destroyed their health to no avail. Actually , at the beginning I secretly met them from my husband, they were a very kind couple, I understood at first sight that I wanted to help them. It was difficult with my husband, at first he didn’t want to, but then we found an agreement”.

When Lilit received her husband’s consent, the family went through all the legal and medical steps. When the pregnancy was registered, she moved into a separate house.

“I live in one region, but the family is in Yerevan. We had to be in touch all the time. My son is small, we told him I was going to work abroad and would be back soon with gifts. The months passed very easily. They had a healthy baby. I am happy to have helped them. When I saw their happiness, I felt like the happiest person in the world, ”Lilit tells, adding that she has not had any psychological problems.

“I took that step knowingly, I understood very well that it was not my son and I was just helping.”

According to the current legislation, the surrogate mother must not be absent from the place of residence known to the couple, and in general from the territory of Armenia, during the entire period of pregnancy. This can only happen in case of agreement with the couple.

According to psychologist Martin Vardanyan, the establishment of surrogacy is a very delicate process, to which Armenian society has just begun to adapt.

According to the psychologist, only recently has society begun to take on a relatively positive attitude, and the critical approach is only due to the lack of information.

“People still don’t have a complete understanding of this phenomenon, they don’t understand what it is, that’s why there’s a lot of negativity. Our national mentality also plays an important role,” says the psychologist.

Eduard Hambardzumyan, founder and director of the Fertility Centre, says surrogate mothers are found mainly through advertising.

“We pay close attention to the woman’s lifestyle and family. There are many stories. We had a case where the woman didn’t want to meet the surrogate mother: the clinic and the lawyers took care of the whole process. There are also many cases where the two women have established a close relationship,” says the specialist.

The cost of this service generally ranges from 15,000 to 30,000 dollars. Depending on the agreement, the running costs of the surrogate mother during the pregnancy and the necessary food are also covered.

“I haven’t seen the baby since birth, but I became friends with his mother, we talk often. She sends me pictures of the baby. I am proud of the work I have done,” says Lilit.

