Armenia: selective abortion, a persistent problem / Armenia / Areas / Home

© lenusacalinescu/Shutterstock

Once a widespread phenomenon in Armenia, selective abortion has declined in the last decade. However, according to the data up to 2022, the practice of prenatal selection based on gender has started again

It seemed that thanks to the efforts made by the government and the private sector, the phenomenon of prenatal selection based on gender had been managed, so much so that many Armenian families had now given up on the idea of ​​having only sons. However, after the war of 2020 the issue has come back into vogue and selective abortion continues to be practiced

Fill the void

“My brother died in 2020. There was war. I miss my brother, I’ve looked everywhere for something to make up for his absence… ”, this is how 38-year-old Gayane (name has been changed), pregnant and expecting a boy, begins his story.

Gayane, who lives in the Kotyak region, not far from the capital Yerevan, has a six-year-old daughter, but has always wanted to have a son. After her brother’s death this desire became an obsession, so much so that she Gayane had decided that the next time she would give birth to a boy. She had disclosed this idea to her husband, and he had supported her.

“I had decided that no matter what happened, I would have a son, who would bear my brother’s name and help my parents and I through the grief of my brother’s death. Two years ago I got pregnant. I planned that pregnancy. But then when it emerged that I was carrying a female in my womb, I had taken the pill for pharmacological abortion. I had committed a sin, but I wanted a son…”. After the abortion, Gayane began to experience some health problems which, fortunately, were contained thanks to medical treatment. Then, the couple again planned a pregnancy and this time the ultrasound showed “male”.

“I live for my unborn child. He helps me, he gives me strength. I know I’m not the only one, many women dream and desire a son,” says Gayane.

Numbers

According to data released by the Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia, the highest level of gender inequality in the country was recorded in 2000, when the monthly number of newborn boys exceeded that of girls. Over the next ten years the trend was reversed in favor of girls.

In 2021, the least lopsided ratio of newborns was recorded in Armenia, with 108 boys for every 100 girls. Then in 2022 the trend changed again in favor of male infants (112 for every 100 females).

Worldwide, the natural sex ratio is 104-105 males per 100 females.

It is difficult to establish with certainty why in 2022 the inequality ratio among newborns changed again in favor of boys. However, some experts believe that the causes of this change must be sought in warfare.

“At the moment it is still difficult to talk about the root causes, but the war has undoubtedly left a mark,” sociologist Sona Hovakimyan points out. According to her words, in Armenia the phenomenon of prenatal selection based on gender is nothing new, it has always existed, but from time to time it tends to become more acute.

“The issue of gender selection emerges most clearly in families expecting a second child,” explains Zaruhi Tonoyan, coordinator of the gender discrimination program of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

From one research Conducted in 2022 with the support of the EU and the UNFPA, entitled “Difference and causes of gender-based prenatal selection in the Republic of Armenia”, it was found that preference for sons has increased in Armenia in recent years.

“We should be able to highlight the role of girls. Women should be valued in society. We need to talk a lot about this issue so as to prevent the phenomenon of gender-based selection. We are currently regressing. We had recorded a positive index, and now we have to reach those numbers again”, underlines Zaruhin Tonoyan.

The situation in inland and rural areas is worrying

From the above study it emerged that the phenomenon of prenatal selection based on sex is particularly widespread in the internal areas of the country, especially in the rural ones. While a neutral attitude towards the question of the sex of children prevails among the inhabitants of Yerevan interviewed in the context of the research, the population of the inner areas is more inclined to prefer one sex or the other, usually the male.

A similar research was conducted in Armenia also in 2018. Comparing the results of the two researches, it clearly emerges that in the meantime the phenomenon has worsened. Of greater concern is the situation in internal areas.

The results clearly demonstrate that the preference for sons is more widespread in the Gegharkunik region where 33% of the interviewees stated that they are more inclined to have a son.

“The firstborn should always be a boy,” says 19-year-old Lilit, who lives in the Gegharkunik area. Although she only got married a month ago, she is already planning a pregnancy.

“In our family we have always said that we will have a son and that we will name him after my father-in-law. This point has never been the subject of controversy,” explains Lilit.

When asked what she intends to do if she were to carry a girl in her first pregnancy, Lilit, after keeping silent for a while, replies: “It will be what God wills”.

Lilit, who is currently in the second year of a study course, explains that a classmate of hers got married before her and has already become a mother.

“She gave birth to a baby girl. Poor woman. They tried to force her to have an abortion. Her in-laws wanted a boy, but her parents supported her, and thus her daughter was born. However, her husband did not visit her in the hospital. She lived in her parents’ house for about three months, then, thank God, her husband changed his mind and now they live together, a happy family. Thinking about it, I realize that the important thing is to give birth to a healthy baby. I will have many children, both boys and girls, as long as they are healthy,” concludes Lilit.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribe to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

blog comments powered by

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

