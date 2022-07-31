Listen to the audio version of the article

The new government – which will not take office before the end of October / mid-November – will have a very short timeframe to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and will have no room to change the NRP in the running.

In particular, almost nothing will be able to change in the implementation process of the 55 objectives set for December 31st. The implementing decrees of the civil and criminal justice reform or those on competition, just to name a few more politically relevant examples to which Brussels pays great attention, can only be implemented at a great pace on the basis of the principles written in the delegated laws and widely agreed with the commission. . There are no margins to discuss them again.

Bathing concessions, further mediations impossible

No further mediation will be possible on bathing concessions – an extremely divisive issue that has left a trail to the end in Parliament: the rule will be implemented on time and within the perimeter approved by the Chambers and agreed with Brussels.

There are no matches to reopen or steps backwards to be taken, at least for the first months of government (some room for discussion may open up later). Except that you do not want to jeopardize not only the 19 billion loan installment linked to the objectives of 31 December 2022, but also the entire stability of the Plan that Brussels monitors step by step, intervention by intervention, objective by objective.

It would then be convenient – and so it seems to be so far – that in the electoral campaign everyone gave up using the PNRR, its targets and its milestones as an object of political battle, but all the political forces agreed that the implementation of the PNRR is the national priority and that it is necessary to proceed quickly in the direction marked.