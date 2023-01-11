With 125 votes in favour, 28 against and 2 abstentions, the Ukraine decree was approved by the Senate. The provision, which extends the transfer of military materials to Ukraine until 31 December 2023, will pass to the Chamber for the final ok. As sources from the M5s group later specified, the senators of the Movement voted ‘no’, like those of the Greens-Italian Left who had announced their opposition in the Chamber.