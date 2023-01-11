Home News Arms decree in Ukraine, yes from the Senate to military supplies: for and against
News

Arms decree in Ukraine, yes from the Senate to military supplies: for and against

by admin
Arms decree in Ukraine, yes from the Senate to military supplies: for and against

With 125 votes in favour, 28 against and 2 abstentions, the Ukraine decree was approved by the Senate. The provision, which extends the transfer of military materials to Ukraine until 31 December 2023, will pass to the Chamber for the final ok. As sources from the M5s group later specified, the senators of the Movement voted ‘no’, like those of the Greens-Italian Left who had announced their opposition in the Chamber.

See also  Participants who witnessed the flooding of Zhengzhou subway revealed their escape from the dead | Heavy rain in Henan | Hypoxia | Zhengzhou 720 flood

You may also like

Parents bombarded “Chinese Strange Tan” and scared their...

The “balance” of fine weather is insufficient, and...

Valdobbiadene, fire at the Tre Noghere restaurant: one...

The First Session of the 13th Hunan Provincial...

Migrants, fact checking on landings: with the Meloni...

Chinese Communist Party Minister of Justice Tang Yijun’s...

Mom and Dad drive to the hospital but...

All regions provide more considerate and precise services...

Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a...

Harbin Institute of Technology, one of the “Seven...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy