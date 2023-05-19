Army and CTI capture a man for domestic violence

The operation was registered in the rural area of ​​Pitalito, south of Huila.

“I don’t want my son to be left without a mother”, with these words, a woman in the south of Huila denounced her former romantic partner for the constant acts of violence and death threats of which she had allegedly been a victim.

Thus, with an arrest and search warrant, the Ninth Brigade, through troops from the Infantry Battalion No. 27 Magdalena and CTI from the Prosecutor’s Office, arrived at the village of El Mesón in the district of Bruselas, to materialize the judicial action. .

This is a 29-year-old man who, according to the victim’s complaint, every time she had personal encounters with him, he apparently beat her, raped her, and on one occasion attempted against her integrity, shooting her with a weapon.

After the preliminary hearings, the judge, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, decreed a measure of custodial confinement in a prison, an action that helps prevent the man’s actions from triggering a possible femicide.

Likewise, the army continues to call on the community to avoid falling victim to scams.

By reiterating that job announcements are made through official channels and that it is not the act of soldiers to demand money for such purposes, the Commander of the Ninth Brigade urges the community not to be deceived, denounce and thus avoid being a victim. of scam.

The most recent alert was registered in the La Jagua populated center of the municipality of Garzón, center of Huila; there, unscrupulous people, through social networks, are offering jobs to work in the casinos of the Pigoanza Battalion, demanding money for alleged medical examinations and the processing of the military ID.

The invitation is for these types of scams to be reported through line 147, and in this way contribute so that the competent authorities can act.