Army and Police located a cache with ELN weapons in the rural area of ​​Aguazul – news

The polling company Cifras & Conceptos delivered the results of the Citizen Perception Survey carried out in the city of Yopal, in the midst of the “Yopal, How Are We Going” strategy, led by the Corona Foundation and other partners.

It was found that 68.8% of the Yopaleños surveyed said they were satisfied with the city as a good place to live, while 52.2% consider that Yopal next year will be better than today, and 59% feel proud from the city.

The Cities How We Go model is an initiative sponsored by El Tiempo Casa Editorial, the Corona Foundation, the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana among other partners from the private sector, with the objective of monitoring and evaluating the quality of life and the perception of citizens in strategic and key issues for development, promoting effective and transparent governments, as well as a more informed, participatory and responsible citizenry in decision-making.

It is currently successfully applied in more than 20 capital cities in the country, since its inception in 1998 and has been replicated in 14 Latin American countries.

The “Yopal Como Vamos” program begins its operation in 2023 with the initial participation of the Casanare Society of Engineers, Fedepalma, the Universidad de la Salle, the Yopal Puerta al Mundo Foundation, news, the Corona Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce of Casanare, in addition to allies that have been joining this initiative such as COTELCO and the media Press

Libre Casanare and Martha Cifuentes, among others.

Miguel Ángel León, deputy director of Figures and Concepts, indicated that the survey was applied to 504 homes in the 7 Communes, in the period from July 31 to August 30, 2023.

The most negative results were found in terms of insecurity, where 34.1% of those surveyed said they felt unsafe in their neighborhoods, while 21.3% said they felt unsafe in general in the city. The most serious insecurity problems in Yopal according to the people surveyed are in their order: Drug addiction or consumption of psychoactive substances with 45%, street robberies with 41.3%, assaults on houses or apartments with 24.1 %, robberies of neighborhood stores or businesses with 14% and the presence of gangs with 13.2%.

75.1% of those surveyed stated that they had been victims of the commission of a crime during the last year, recognizing that only 48.5% had reported this situation, mainly because they considered that they did not believe that the report generated any solution.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

