Army called finding Wilson “unlikely”

The search for the rescue dog Wilson in the jungles of Guaviare would be coming to an end, according to the Army, which reported that it is increasingly “improbable” to find it.

As will be remembered, Wilson helped search for the four minors who managed to save themselves from the plane crash in the jungles of this department.

As reported by General Pedro Sánchez, commander of the rescue operation of the Mucutuy brothers, the rescue of the canine “is unlikely” after a search of several weeks.

Without a trace

The Army reported that 30 days have passed since Wilson disappeared in the Guaviare jungle and nothing has been heard from him for fifteen days, since all traces and footprints have been lost, so the chances of finding him are less and less.

As will be recalled, the government hopes to build a monument to this four-legged hero, while yesterday in a special ceremony decorated Drugia, the puppy’s mother, in honor of this canine for faith in the cause and distinguished services.

The official’s announcement was made within the framework of a ceremony in which the 66 soldiers who represent the 300 uniformed soldiers who were part of Operation Hope were also awarded, where the four Mucutuy brothers were rescued in the Guaviare jungle.

General Sánchez indicated that “Wilson is our command, but he is also a canine, he is a dog, he is not a human being and he is also a threat because of the animals that are in the jungle such as tigers, jaguars, poisonous snakes, and he only responds to the canine handler. That is, if he sees a different person, he runs away ”.

Tribute

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, decorated this Monday at the Casa de Nariño the indigenous leaders and members of the Military Forces who participated in the rescue of the children returned by Mother Selva and pointed out that this act should be a reason for them to the country “initiate a new phase of national understanding”.

“A bridge has been established between the State and the communities. You, members of the Military Forces, supported by satellites and you, dear indigenous people, with the help of Yagé. It is no longer disputed whether Western or traditional knowledge is more important. Together, they brought the children back,” she highlighted.

“That was the message of Madre Selva: that we all have to understand each other. Understanding ourselves around the illusions and hopes and needs, which want to be fulfilled by tens of millions of Colombians who live in one of the most unequal countries on earth, ”she emphasized.

In the recognition ceremony for the rescue work, the President urged Colombians without distinction so that “from different cultures, from the way of understanding the world, with different visions for this”, “begin a new phase of national understanding”.

recognition photo

In the Casa de Nariño, Drugia, Wilson’s mother, and the soldiers who participated in Operation Esperanza were honored.

