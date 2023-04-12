Home News Army Chief General Asim Munir’s visit to heavy industry Taxila
Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to heavy industry Taxila

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to heavy industry Taxila

Rawalpindi: Army Chief General Asim Munir visited Heavy Industry Taxila. The Army Chief was briefed about the technical capability of heavy industry.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief was briefed about the innovative measures taken recently. General Asim Munir visited various sectors of Heavy Industry Taxila.

Army Chief General Asim Munir witnessed the development, rebuilding and upgrading of tanks, APCs, enhanced security solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm artillery gun barrels for the Pakistan Army.

