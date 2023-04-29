Army coach paves the way to bypass the Algerian Federation

Hesport – Mohamed Fankar

Frenchman Fernando Dacruz, coach of the Royal Army Football Club, confirmed that his team will play smartly in order to beat the Algerian Union of the Capital; And qualify for the semi-finals of the African Confederation Cup.

Dacruz highlighted today, Saturday, during the pre-match press conference, that he had developed a balanced plan defensively and offensively in order to score goals and not receive them, with the aim of achieving a result that qualifies the team to the next round, stressing that the players are aware of the responsibility entrusted to them in this match.

The French coach added, “We could have come back with a better result than losing with two goals during the gold match, but we are currently working on the most important points; We will try to appear in a better way to qualify in front of our fans.”

And he continued, “We know very well that the fans will be present strongly to support us, which is an incentive for us to obtain the pass to the semi-finals. I respect USMA and all the teams, but in order to qualify we have to show a good face while remaining calm.”

D’Cruz concluded by saying: “I always put pressure on myself in all matches. This pressure must be positive on the players in order to give well. And even if we are not lucky enough to qualify, he must make sure that we did our best.”

It should be noted that the FAR was defeated in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup quarter-finals by USMA with two clean goals, and it seeks to overcome this result in the return match scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat. Starting at eight o’clock in the evening.