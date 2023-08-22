Army confirms kidnapping of soldier in rural area of ​​Arauca – news

Military Forces deployed a series of offensive actions in the department of Arauca, against Substructure 28 of the Farc dissidents.

In the first operation, carried out in the village of Matarrala, in the Tame municipality, there was the death in development of military operations of what would be a member of the Solín Hernández Company, Substructure 28 of the Farc dissidents, who apparently would be part of the security component of the criminal alias Ruso, maximum explosives and second ringleader of this illegal substructure.

In the same act, a 5.56-mm caliber M4 rifle, 2 pistols, 5.56-mm caliber ammunition, magazines for rifles and pistols, a 40-mm grenade and quartermaster material exclusive to the Military Forces were seized; implements with which it was intended to commit selective homicides, extortion and intimidation of the civilian population.

Operation in rural area of ​​Tame

The second operation took place in the village of Las Nubes, in the municipality of Tame, where through an offensive combat against the same substructure of the FARC dissidents, it resulted in the death of one of its members during military operations.

In the place, rifles, pistols, grenades, magazines and ammunition were seized, in addition to communication material such as computers, cell phones, a camera and an antenna. In the same way, quartermaster material such as vests, campaign equipment, shirts and camouflage. In addition, 94 explosive devices were found and destroyed in a controlled manner, among which were tacos, cylinders, improvised explosive devices and grenades.

During the military and police operation, a person who was at the scene of the events was also captured, who was later released by the judicial authorities. Likewise, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is carrying out the corresponding investigations to guarantee unrestricted compliance with the law and contribute to the protection of the Araucanians threatened by the criminal actions of organized armed groups, such as substructure 28 of the Farc dissidents.

The information provided to the free line 107 against terrorism provided the data to advance the operations.

This illegal group would be responsible for multiple terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force, for acts of violation of DD.HH and IHL. In the same way, it is linked to the terrorist attack by means of a vehicle conditioned with explosives in the urban area of ​​Saravena, on January 20, 2022, where one person died and 5 more were injured; and the terrorist attack on the Naranjitos Military Base, in Tame, Arauca, on July 21 of this year, where one person was killed and 6 soldiers wounded, and other criminal actions.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

