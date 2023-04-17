Army delivered radios to the community near Nevado del Ruiz

Since the orange alert was activated, the National Army made use of its capabilities, including a mobile station Colombia Estéreo 90.7, in order to deliver first-hand information to the inhabitants of the municipalities of Villamaría and Chinchiná, Caldas and Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda.

Army soldiers are in the areas of influence of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, in the department of Caldas, to sensitize the families that reside there, about the importance of evacuating to safe placesin case of a rash.

During the development of this work, the troops identified that many people did not have basic means of communication such as radioa fact that motivated the Eighth Brigade to reach remote sites with more than 200 receivers, allowing them to tune into Colombia Estéreo 90.7 and be aware of the volcano’s activity.

to the sidewalks Río Claro and Frailes, rural areas of Villamaríathe families received their radios, expressing their gratitude for this gesture of solidarity and willingness to protect their lives through tools that allow them to be informed 24 hours a day.

The mission of the troops is travel to the paths closest to the Arenas craterThis is the case of the municipality of Villamaría in the department of Caldas, in the village of Papayal, which is four hours away by car from the town center and to reach each house they must walk for approximately an hour and a half.

On the other hand, the Integral Action Brigade, with its soldiers that make up the awareness squads, are present in Chinchiná, Caldas with activities that benefit the community such as medical care from various specialties, loudspeaker work in all its sectors in order to provide information on the seismic activity of the volcano and with the delivery of emergency kits before an imminent eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

He National Armyin coordination with other State institutions, works to provide an efficient response to risk mitigation and thus protect the lives of Colombians, the infrastructure and the nation’s heritage.