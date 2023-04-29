Home » Army destroyed explosives installed by the ELN near a school in Arauquita
News

by admin
Four improvised explosive devices were discovered by soldiers and trained dogs in the village of Normandía and the village of San José de Caranal, located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Arauquita.

After verifying these explosives, it was possible to determine that it was an antipersonnel mine, a cylinder-type artifact, and two artifacts that had an electrical initiation system.

Once the procedure and verification were carried out by the group of EXDE anti-explosive soldiers, the deadly elements were destroyed in a controlled manner.

The Army confirmed that military operations in the department of Arauca will continue to be carried out, with the objective of guaranteeing the protection of life, safety and well-being of the civilian population.

Source: National Army

