Men from the Quirón Task Force dismantled a clandestine radio station located in a sector of the village of San José Obrero in the municipality of Fortul, which would belong to the Adonay Ardila Pinilla front of the ELN.

The radio broadcasting equipment, including a sound amplifier, an audio processor, a sound console, and various electronic elements, were located in a structure with flags alluding to the ELN in a wooded area.

According to the Army, the clandestine station was used to incite the civilian population to join or collaborate with the illegal organization. The material was made available to the competent authority.

With this seizure, it was possible to affect the finances of the ELN, as well as its criminal activities and the intimidation of the civilian population in the different municipalities of the department of Arauca.

Source: National Army

