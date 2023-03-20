The deceased soldiers were identified as Captain Héctor Mauricio Jerez Ochoa, pilot in command; Lieutenant Julieth Girleza García Cordero, pilot; Second Sergeant Johan Andrés Orozco Neira, crew chief; and Second Sergeant Rubén Ricardo Bartolomé Leguizamón Perilla, flight technician.

Four soldiers died in a plane crash in the rural area of ​​Quibdó, Chocó, Colombia, when the Bell UH1N aircraft, registration EJC4227, of the Aviation Mobility and Maneuver Battalion No. 7, which was carrying out a military supply operation for the Air Force Joint Task Titan, crashed to earth on the afternoon of March 19, 2023.

The Joint Task Force Titán deployed troops on the ground immediately, and unfortunately confirmed the deaths of the four soldiers: Captain Héctor Mauricio Jeréz Ochoa, pilot in command, Lieutenant Julieth Girleza García Cordero, pilot, Second Sergeant Johan Andrés Orozco Neyra, crew chief, and Second Sergeant Rubén Ricardo Bartolomé Leguizamón Perilla, flight technician. The National Army unit activated the corresponding protocols and is deploying a team of specialists and technicians to initiate investigations and determine the causes of the accident.

Captain Héctor Mauricio Jerez Ochoa, pilot in command, was from the Aviation Arm, with specialized training in the US for UH-1N BELL212 helicopters. In his 13 years of service, he had obtained 6 distinctions and multiple decorations, including the distinguished service medal for operations against drug trafficking.

Lieutenant Julieth Girleza García Cordero, a native of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, entered the Military Cadet School in 2012. She was the first military woman to complete the pilot course for the UH1N helicopter and in 2020 she became the first female pilot. of the National Army in this type of aircraft.

Second Sergeants Johan Andrés Orozco Neyra and Rubén Ricardo Bartolomé Leguizamón Perilla were UH-1N flight crew members and had received decorations and recognitions for their work in Army Aviation.

The National Army expressed its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the relatives, friends and colleagues of the soldiers who died in the accident.