Army Major is accused of abusing a soldier

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has taken immediate measures to intervene in a delicate case of alleged rape that occurred in the National Army.

The criminal proceeding is directed against the Army Major, Víctor Alfonso Montes Rojas, accused of the alleged rape of a soldier who provides her voluntary military service in the Ayacucho Infantry Battalion, based in Manizales.

In an official statement, the Attorney General’s Office announced the creation of a special agency to intervene as the Public Ministry in the case. Within the framework of its intervention functions, the Delegate Attorney for the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Criminal Matters has appointed Judicial Attorney II Criminal Attorney 12 of the capital of Caldas as special agent.

The special agent will be responsible for permanently monitoring all the proceedings that are scheduled in the development of the case, thus guaranteeing the vigilance and supervision of the entire process. The Attorney General’s Office is committed to ensuring compliance with the law and the rights of all parties involved in this delicate matter.

It may interest you: Ministry of Labor investigates working conditions of Vive 100 and Crem Helado vendors

According to reports, the incident occurred on July 21, when officer Víctor Alfonso Montes Rojas allegedly abused the young soldier after spending time with her and another companion in a bar in the city of Manizales.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has expressed its commitment to the prompt and transparent resolution of this case, ensuring that an exhaustive investigation will be carried out to clarify the facts and apply the corresponding sanctions, if necessary.

“The Criminal Prosecutor 12 Judicial II of the capital of Caldas will permanently monitor the proceedings that are scheduled in the development of the case,” highlighted the Public Ministry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

