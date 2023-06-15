Army saved dog bitten by snake

A dog named Oliver was saved by the National Army after the canine was attacked by a snake.

As indicated by the military institution in a statement “because they are also important, Oliver was saved, a Belgian Malinois shepherd dog, who was bitten by a snake in the middle of military operations.”

The announcement is made in the midst of the search operations for the dog Wilson, who was accompanying the rescue of the four minors who were found over the weekend in the jungles of Guaviare.

In a statement, the National Army indicated that “a dog is a fundamental part; he is another soldier. For this reason, the troops of the Twenty-second Jungle Brigade managed to evacuate Oliver, a dog that supported stability tasks to guarantee security in Charras.

Soldiers from the Infantry Battalion No. 19 Joaquín París, together with the crew of an aircraft from our National Army Aviation, carried out the transfer of Oliver from the village of Charras to San José del Guaviare, in order to provide medical care that managed to save his life.

«Just as our soldiers can be affected by weather circumstances, illness or suddenly by the action of a threat, on this occasion one of our members, a canine specimen, was bitten by a snake; We highlight the reaction of his guide, who gives him first aid in the area, guaranteeing his life. Today, in professional hands, Oliver is in better condition,” said Brigadier General Carlos Ernesto Marmolejo Cumbe, commander of the 22nd Jungle Brigade.

In the statement, the National Army ratified its commitment to protect all manifestations of life, even more so the faithful companions of our soldiers.

continue search

On the other hand, in the jungles of Guavire, the search for the dog Wilson continues, operations in which the Army and Civil Defense participate.

According to what the Army has stated, “the Military Forces continue to be clear that a command never leaves another command behind” for which they have reiterated their commitment to the search for the rescue dog.

The possibility of finding Wilson alive increased after the rescued minors recounted that they shared with a puppy in the jungle and drew it from the Bogota Military Hospital.

They indicated that later the canine was lost.

For the Military Forces, there are several reasons why the dog was lost.

One of them would be due to the climatic conditions of the place, which would have caused the canine to become disoriented.

Another, they say, is that the same thing could have happened to Wilson as to Ulises, another rescue dog who had to be taken out of the jungle because he got a bacterial infection, possibly from a mosquito bite.

In addition, in that sector of the jungle there are jaguars and tigers, so it could face another animal to defend itself.

Although Wilson is neutered, they have led the search for a dog in heat because, according to what they said, any attempt is valid.

Survival

On the other hand, the Civil Defense, which is also looking for Wilson, has expressed its optimism in the search for the dog.

Carlos Villegas, a member of the Civil Defense and one of the participants in the operation, assured that Wilson is trained for search work but they do not rule out that he could have suffered some affectation that would make him afraid of entering the jungle again.

Villegas said that the dog may still be alive, since he stressed that the jungle has enough water, like other animals that it could hunt for food, although he does not know if Wilson has a hunting instinct.

