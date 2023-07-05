Army sergeant and his two sons, one of them with autism, were kidnapped by the ELN in Arauca

Last holiday Monday, July 3, in the department of Arauca, members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) kidnapped an Army sergeant and her two minor children. One of the children has a special condition of autism.

Second Sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez, along with her six and eight-year-old children, were traveling in a private vehicle from Fortul to the capital of Arauca when the events occurred.

The Military Forces confirmed that those responsible for the kidnapping were members of the Domingo Laín Sáenz armed group, belonging to the eastern war front of the ELN. The interception would have occurred during the night of a holiday Monday, when the family was traveling on a road in the department. The three kidnapped are relatives of an officer from the Quirón task force of the Army’s Eighth Division.

“Once the fact is known, the competent authorities were immediately notified and in an inter-institutional work the respective actions are carried out for the release of the kidnapped and the respective complaints will be filed before national and international organizations,” reported the Army in an official statement.

This unfortunate incident adds to a series of criminal actions carried out by the ELN in the region.

On Tuesday, the guerrilla group assassinated three policemen in Norte de Santander. One of the police officers was Samir José Vega, who died in the municipality of Tibú, after being shot by a sniper while on guard duty in the La Petrolea sector.

For his part, the director of the National Police, General William Salamanca, stated on his Twitter account: «Today I am overcome with deep pain at the loss of our patrolman Samir Vega, who gave his life protecting the community of Tibú. All our solidarity with his respected family. We will find those responsible for his murder. Peace in his grave »

The other two police officers were killed while they were having breakfast in a place located in the La Alejandra sector, in the municipality of El Zulia, on the border between Cúcuta and Venezuela. The uniformed men were identified as Jerson David Cuevas Pineda and Renson García Castro. After the unfortunate act, members of the ELN stole their regulatory weapons and fled.

In the midst of these events, the Central Command of the ELN ordered all its structures to cease “all offensive military actions against the Military and Police Forces throughout the national territory”, starting at midnight on July 6, until 00 hours on August 3, 2023.

The ELN’s announcement is part of what was agreed upon in the third cycle of negotiations between this guerrilla and the Government, which took place in Havana, Cuba. In total, there will be 180 days of bilateral ceasefire.

