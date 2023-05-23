Army takes San Adolfo in Acevedo

Comprehensive action of the army reaches the corregimiento of San Adolfo in Acevedo.

The articulation of efforts for the benefit of the most remote communities continues to bring state services closer together. This time the comprehensive action was carried out in the town of San Adolfo in the municipality of Acevedo, Huila.

The Ninth Brigade of the National Army, through its soldiers from the Magdalena Battalion, the Huila Governor’s Office, the Acevedo Municipal Mayor’s Office, the Police, a fire unit, health personnel from the Hospital, a beauty academy, and merchants, joined forces and delivered their differential capabilities. in favor of the acevedunos.

It may interest you: Fire consumed homes for the elderly

The day began very early with medical consultations, recreational and cultural activities, bingo and the delivery of gifts. Community lunch could not be missing, joining efforts, the institutions and the community, they cooked a delicious sancocho that strengthened ties of friendship.

The National Army remains committed to the security and well-being of each inhabitant of the Huilense territory.