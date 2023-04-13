Men from the 27th Land Operations Battalion managed to locate and uninstall 30 Ardies traps, in Vereda San Pedro, in the municipality of Fortul.

These death traps of Vietnamese origin are made up of pointed stakes impregnated with acid or excrement, which would be camouflaged with weeds or straw, buried to a depth of two meters, which remain with the pointed part above the ground. The mere sting of such an artifact produces gangrene.

According to the information provided by military intelligence, the so-called Vietnamese traps would have been installed by the ELN, Eastern War Front, near the places used by the soldiers for their operational advance.

The National Army confirmed that it will initiate the corresponding denunciations, and on the use of illegal means and methods of war by the members of the ELN in the fields and villages of the department, with the sole objective of causing serious damage to the civilian population or to the soldiers, thereby violating human rights and infringing the provisions established in international humanitarian law.

Source: National Army

