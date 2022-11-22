Arnad

They make up around 90% of global businesses, over 60% of employment and half of the Earth’s gross domestic product: they are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, “the economic lifeblood of communities around the world” as he defined them UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

On Friday 18, the thirteenth National Day of Small and Medium Enterprises (Pmi Day) saw companies and establishments associated with Confindustria throughout the country open their doors to the classes of schools and professional institutes to give them the opportunity to get to know, through direct contact with the experiences and commitment of the entrepreneurs who manage them, the mechanisms, rules and opportunities of the world of work.

The Maison Bertolin cured meat factory in Arnad, a symbol of Aosta Valley food and wine for decades, welcomed the students of the Administration, Finance and Marketing curriculum at Isilp in Verrès for a tour of the plant. The most important stages of the manufacturing process were shown, illustrating the techniques and peculiarities of the production and management activities.

“Contact with practical reality stimulates something in kids that cannot emerge from textbooks alone,” clarified Jean Christophe Nigra, professor of business economics. «Seeing how a company works-he added-leads them to mature reflections and specific questions in advance of the end of their training course».

Waiting for the young people was Alexandre Bertolin, co-owner of the company with his brother Guido and his mother Marilena. «Knowing how to do business means embracing industry 4.0 technology to be constantly updated and competitive on the market – he explained -. We still make our products with the passion and care of our grandparents but it is the work methodology that is constantly evolving». After the two years marked by the pandemic, 9 schools in the Valle d’Aosta area, between primary and secondary schools, took part in the day by sending around 900 students to visit the 23 companies chosen from the 31 that had become available.

«Industry is seen as a world of adults but in reality it is a universe that should be open to young people to allow them to touch what life inside it consists of, inspiring them to be, one day, industrialists themselves» this is the opinion of Elena Vittaz, newly elected president of the Small Industry Committee of Confindustria Valle d’Aosta. «The theme of this day – she underlined – is the beauty of Italian know-how: I would like to add the Aosta Valley know-how, all together».

An exhortation to young people came from Luciano Caveri, regional councilor for education, universities and youth policies: «It is important that you have contact with the world of work in safe conditions because at your age you still have the possibility, within the limits of luck and destinies, to choose your way. So start thinking about your future by setting yourself a horizon to reach».

Luigi Bertschy, vice president of the region and councilor for economic development, training and employment follows the same line: «In the region there are many small, extraordinary companies that offer job opportunities. It is essential to cultivate the desire to learn in order to get to do what will make you feel good. Work is life, so start thinking about which direction to take because in the Aosta Valley there is a need for willing and competent people». Paul Airoldi