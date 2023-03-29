As of: 03/29/2023 6:23 p.m After around 1,000 days of the red-green coalition, the Greens in Hamburg are going into the rest of the legislative period, which lasts until 2025, with self-confidence and power.

“Don’t be afraid to tackle difficult things, I think that’s it – not this hesitation and waiting, hoping that it will just rush past you,” said Hamburg’s second mayor and science senator Katharina Fegebank (Greens) on Wednesday, describing the qualities of the Greens in government .

Graffiti picture on the house wall is supposed to show the topics of the Greens

To demonstrate their topics and ideas, the Greens had a graffiti picture attached to a house wall at Stresemannstraße 90 in the Schanzenviertel, which party leader Maryam Blumenthal and parliamentary group leader Jennifer Jasberg completed at a press event on Wednesday. With a view to the 2025 general election, Blumenthal said the Greens would certainly not fall behind their claim to power.

Fegebank as top candidate for 2025?

The party is currently sorting itself out in terms of content and thinking about personnel. Of course, this also includes the question of a top candidate. “The doors are always open to such a wonderful candidate as Ms. Fegebank was last time,” said Blumenthal. You’re doing a great job. “We have absolutely no reason to say there has to be a renewal or something else.” Fegebank could walk through that door at any time, but it’s not the time to announce such a change at this time.

With 33 deputies in the citizenship

The Greens had almost doubled their election result in the 2020 state elections with Fegebank at the top and now have 33 seats in the Hamburg state parliament. Jasberg said that the work of the past 1,000 days was mainly shaped by the corona pandemic and the consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. “We’ve done a lot in many other areas over the last two and a half years, beyond the issues that are associated with us anyway, i.e. climate and environmental protection, mobility,” said Jasberg. This should also be reflected in the mural. These include the Greens, for example, the well-functioning customer centers in the district offices or the renovation of footpaths.

Fegebank: Green reliable

“We don’t shape the reality we want, we shape the reality that is there,” Fegebank said. The Greens had shown themselves to be reliable and always had the future in mind. With a view to the coalition partner SPD, Jasberg emphasized that she was glad that there were no conditions in Hamburg like in the federal government. But it is a challenge “not only to keep an eye on the future, but also (…) to create facts that are perhaps not just comfortable at first glance”. Among other things, Jasberg referred to the repurchase of the energy grids and the energy transition, including the phase-out of coal.

Further information The Greens want everyone in Hamburg to be able to reach everything they need quickly. They also want cheaper rents. (02/25/2023) more