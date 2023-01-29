District administration in coordination with the Ministry of Health, developed the first National Vaccination Day at the San Jorge Health post, in order to apply around 4,000 thousand Vaccines to Samarian citizens, this to mitigate the possible contagion of diseases that may arise, the mayor’s office seeks to protect the community with the application of the doses that were carried out at the neighborhood Health post Saint Georgewhich also began its reopening in the morning hours.

Expanded Immunization Program – PAItogether with Secretary of Health of Santa Martathey were immunizing more than 20 points located in the health centers and posts of the ESE Alexander Prospero Reverend and the IPS from District. Diligence that was carried out by the guidelines of the Mayor Verna Johnson.

By order of Ministry of Healthwomen of childbearing age between 10 y 49 years should be prioritized and equally adults over 60 years. It is emphasized that this National Vaccination Day was addressed to all Samarians and especially to children between 1 year and 5 years who tend to more effectively receive diseases such as: Hepatitis A y B, Pneumonia, Measles, Chickenpox and other contagious diseases.

The first National Vaccination Day began at 8:00 am in the San Jorge neighborhood.

On the other hand, they also applied the Vaccine of, vph, Virus of human papilloma, considering that it is one of the most common sexual transmissions, which can easily spread in adolescents. In the activity carried out, the vaccine was given to girls between 9 and 17 years. The protection of this can improve if people begin to become aware of the issue and the application of the Vaccine.

Also mention that the application of the Vaccine against Covid-19 for those who wish to advance or start and complete their scheme to take care of this disease. The citizens complied and attended with greater responsibility the invitation by the Alcaldia of Santa Marta to make the application of your dose effective.



The Ministry of Health was present together with ESE Alejandro Prospero Reverend to guarantee care for citizens.

In addition to that, the Health Secretary was present together with the ESE Alejandro Prospero Reverend, offering his Institutional offer regarding canine vaccination, feline and else.