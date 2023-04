At just under 54 percent, statutory health insurance bore the lion’s share of overall health expenditure. At around 255.2 billion euros, their expenditure was 13.7 billion euros (5.7 percent) higher than in 2020. Private households and private non-profit organizations were the second largest spenders: 60.2 billion euros, i.e. 12 They covered 7 percent of health expenditure in 2021.