around 700,000 euros are expected

Companies in Tübingen that serve food and drinks in disposable packaging will have to pay packaging tax for the year 2022 for the first time this year. According to the city’s press release, 59 companies have already paid their tax debt for 2022 and paid a total of around 146,337 euros in packaging tax. This is only some of the companies that have to pay packaging tax. Based on the tax returns received so far, the city of Tübingen assumes tax revenue of at least 692,359 euros from the packaging tax for 2022. According to a press release, the income flows into the city budget. They are used for the disposal of rubbish in public spaces and for other environmental protection measures relating to rubbish.

The packaging tax is 50 cents for disposable packaging such as coffee cups, 50 cents for disposable tableware such as chip trays and 20 cents for disposable cutlery and other aids such as drinking straws.

Share this: Facebook

X

