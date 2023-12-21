Home » around 700,000 euros are expected
News

around 700,000 euros are expected

by admin
around 700,000 euros are expected

Companies in Tübingen that serve food and drinks in disposable packaging will have to pay packaging tax for the year 2022 for the first time this year. According to the city’s press release, 59 companies have already paid their tax debt for 2022 and paid a total of around 146,337 euros in packaging tax. This is only some of the companies that have to pay packaging tax. Based on the tax returns received so far, the city of Tübingen assumes tax revenue of at least 692,359 euros from the packaging tax for 2022. According to a press release, the income flows into the city budget. They are used for the disposal of rubbish in public spaces and for other environmental protection measures relating to rubbish.

The packaging tax is 50 cents for disposable packaging such as coffee cups, 50 cents for disposable tableware such as chip trays and 20 cents for disposable cutlery and other aids such as drinking straws.

See also  Owner and employee were no-vax, a pharmacy closed in Brianza

You may also like

Girl (4) saves mom’s life by calling emergency...

Chamber requests State Security investigation into Steven Creyelman,...

They are looking for the driver who caused...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We hope that the...

Landy Torres seeks to promote more industrial areas...

Almost a third of the homeless in the...

These are the holidays of 2024 in Colombia

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in...

RWE – Another ramp-up expected Page 1

THEY REPORT IN CURUGUATY THAT A DISTRIBUTOR OF...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy