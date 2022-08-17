On August 13, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau held the second meeting to promote the creation of a national civilized city. Luo Yunzhong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Shen Linbin, member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Bureau, presided over the meeting. Yun Zhengjun, the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team stationed in the bureau, put forward clear requirements on the strict work style and discipline of Chuangwen. Shen Huilan, member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Bureau, Li Yuqiong, full-time deputy director of the Ankang Branch of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration, and Hao Jiangshan, the chief inspector of the Municipal Bureau, attended the meeting.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the ninth key work scheduling meeting of the Municipal Creative and Cultural Work Headquarters, and listened to the progress of the creative work of Hanbin, Hengkou, High-tech Zone Bureau, various branches of the agency, each creative and cultural work group, and all units under the bureau. , notified the recent supervision of the creative work, analyzed the current creative work situation, and re-arranged and redeployed the key work in the sprint stage.

The meeting pointed out that since July, the overall situation has made concerted efforts to promote the creative work, and the city and district city supervisors and cadres have gathered their wisdom and strength to overcome difficulties and charge ahead. Grasp the industry has achieved obvious and tangible results, and the creative work has achieved remarkable results. While affirming the achievements, there are also some problems that need to be solved urgently. It is necessary to accurately analyze and judge with the awareness and attitude of welcoming inspections, and practically solve them.

The meeting emphasized that the creative work has entered a critical period. While the market supervision has achieved initial rectification results, it is necessary to continue to carry forward the spirit of “especially able to endure hardships, especially able to fight, especially able to tackle key problems, and especially able to contribute”, and complete various innovations with high standards. Literature work. Be mentally prepared to “fight a protracted war”. The market supervision department has arduous tasks and heavy responsibilities, involving 27 markets, 248 small hotels, 4,450 small restaurants and community assistance tasks. It must be attacked, defended, and resolutely prevent all kinds of problems from rebounding and recurring. It is necessary to compare the creative evaluation system and the new version of the operation manual, dynamically check the weak links and outstanding problems, make rectification and improvement one by one, and make up for the shortcomings and shortcomings of the benchmarking table. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibility and pay close attention to the implementation, make it clear that everyone is responsible and responsible, and on the front line of creative writing, we must clarify the standards, problems, and changes, so that the full coverage of creative texts has no blind spots. It is necessary to clarify the problem, provide precise guidance, solve the problem in a timely manner, be problem-oriented, make immediate changes, be results-oriented, pay attention to details, and effectively make the rectification and improvement work vigorous and effective. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, improve the mechanism, strengthen daily management, and promote the work of creative writing in a normal and long-term manner, so as to ensure that the acceptance indicators in the field of market supervision fully meet the standards.