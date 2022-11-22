A young man arrested for attempted theft against the WStore supermarket in Campe, on the Agordina. The carabinieri of the Belluno company intervened last night in the municipality of La Valle Agordina for a reported attempted theft against the supermarket.

The phone call

The soldiers of the Agordo and Falcade stations arrived on the scene after a phone call to 112 which signaled the presence of the suspect who was then actually traced while he was intent on forcing the entrance door of the supermarket. The man, a twenty-year-old from the Agordino, did not resist and was taken, for further investigations and with the support of the Belluno Radiomobile, to the Arma barracks and arrested for attempted theft.

The process

This morning the carabinieri took him to the Court in Belluno where he was subjected to a very direct trial, during which the arrest was validated and the daily signature obligation was ordered by the carabinieri of Agordo. At the end, the young man was released. During the operation, the Arma military also found and seized some burglary materials that the man had with him at the time of his arrest.

The checks continue

This is an important result, which arises from the intensification of the preventive services arranged by the Belluno company in the Agordina valley, after some episodes of theft and attempted theft that had occurred in recent weeks. The analysis of the episodes had led to an increase in the presence of carabinieri patrols, also supported by some prevention services, on civilian cars, carried out by soldiers of the Arma precisely to intercept the perpetrators of these crimes. The preventive services in the area, the carabinieri say, will continue in any case, in order to increase the general security framework both in the Agordino area and in other areas of the province, with coordinated territorial control activities.