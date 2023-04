The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) issued an arrest warrant against Karen Leslye Umanzor de Cruz and Ana Aracely Guillén, accused of the crime of fraud.

Both contacted the victim posing as another person and promised to send her suitcases with valuables.

The captured women requested a deposit of $4,000 from the victim to be able to receive the suitcases.

To date, Umanzor and Guillén have not returned the money received for the alleged suitcases.