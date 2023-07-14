Arrest in Haltern am See after shooting in Eindhoven – Westphalia-Lippe – News

The 28-year-old is said to have been involved in a shooting in Eindhoven on Monday. There was also one fatality, as a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Hamm said.

The man is now to be extradited to the Netherlands. That’s where he lives. Further details of the allegations against him were not initially known. The investigation against him is being conducted in the Netherlands.

