The Attorney General of the Republic accuses David Munguía Payés of illegally enriching himself with $1,147,650.00 and the corresponding court assessed the initial evidence presented by the prosecutor and decreed that he continue in prison while the process advances to the next stage. The defendant is also prosecuted for the crime of Money Laundering […]

The post Arrest of former Minister Munguía Payés for Money Laundering and Illicit Enrichment was ordered first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

