Arrest of Key Figure in Operation Discovery Leads to Multiple Arrests and Seizures of Weapons and Vehicles

Headline: Notorious Criminal Involved in Operation Discovery Rearrested, along with Seven Others

Subtitle: National Police seize illegal firearms and multiple vehicles during the operation

Santiago, [Date] – Angel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, also known as “Pliers,” has been arrested once again by agents of the National Police in a recent operation conducted in the southern area of Santiago. Peralta Guzmán had previously been released on bail after paying a financial guarantee and being shackled due to his involvement in the infamous Operation Discovery.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized two serial pistols with unreadable markings. Moreover, a Cobray brand Uzi, with a 9mm caliber and series number 88-0000657, along with its charger and seven capsules, were also found in Peralta Guzmán’s possession.

Alongside Peralta Guzmán, seven other individuals were apprehended. These individuals have been identified as Roberto Miguel Pichardo Estrella, Jonathan Aníbal Espinal Bonilla (known as “Chapo”), Víctor Jeremy Núñez Jorge, Starley Grullón Martínez, Farlin Rafael Alonso Flete Ranfis Conill Hernández, and the Venezuelan foreigner Aníbal Francisco Andarcia Camacho.

Furthermore, law enforcement officers confiscated several vehicles from the group, including a red Hyundai Sonata with license plate No. A703983, a white Kia car with license plate A809340, a Kia truck with license plate L440990, and a Grand Cherokee model SUV.

In addition to the vehicles, the authorities also seized 12 cell phones from the detainees, which are believed to contain vital information related to their activities.

The re-arrest of Peralta Guzmán, a notable figure in criminal circles, highlights the ongoing efforts of the National Police to combat organized crime in the country. Operation Discovery, in which Peralta Guzmán played a significant role, revealed a network involved in illicit activities that posed a serious threat to public safety.

As investigations continue, law enforcement officials remain committed to dismantling criminal organizations, ensuring the safety of the city and its residents.