Arrest of Santa Marta leaders, an act of justice or criminalization of the social struggle?: Vicente Cuchillas

Arrest of Santa Marta leaders, an act of justice or criminalization of the social struggle?: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday in the Plataforma program, the university professor, Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the arrest of the leaders of Santa Marta, before which he questioned: “Act of justice or criminalization of the social struggle?”.

Cuchillas recalled that on January 11 of this year, 5 leaders of the Santa Marta Community were arrested, until now they have not obtained their freedom since they are accused of a murder that occurred during the civil war.

“A military operation was carried out in the Santa Marta Community, the Attorney General of the Republic issued an arrest warrant against the leaders of the area, since that day they have all been imprisoned”made it known.

In addition, he explained that the defense attorney, Dennis Muñoz, has accompanied the different instances of the state with representatives of the Community and so far there are no results, the tests have so far been rejected.

“The family has not been able to see the leaders of the Santa Marta Community, it is not known in the conditions they are in”the teacher stressed.

