Arrest warrant against 265 members of the ‘Clan del Golfo’

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations, delivered to the National Police 265 arrest warrants against members of the ‘Clan del Golfo’.

This action seeks to resolve and prosecute those responsible for several illegal acts that have occurred during the last five years, which have affected the life, safety, tranquility and coexistence of the inhabitants of Córdoba, Sucre and La Guajira.

The injunctions are directed against José Gonzalo Sánchez, alias Gonzalito, one of the top leaders of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, and other leaders or people who would be part of the structures known as Arístides Mesa Páez, Central Urabá, Nelson Darío Hurtado Simanca and Roberto Vargas Gutierrez.

Crimes such as homicide, terrorism, extortion, conspiracy to commit aggravated crime; manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms; and manufacture, trafficking and possession of weapons, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces or explosives, among others, appear in the 265 arrest warrants that were made available to the judicial police groups of the National Police to that they be materialized.

According to the evidence obtained, the requested persons would be implicated in the wave of criminal actions promoted by the ‘Clan del Golfo’ after the capture and extradition of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel; attacks on public forces, such as the so-called pistol plan; selective assassinations and attacks against the civilian population.

