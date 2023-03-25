The most important news of the week in Venezuela seems to be the — belated — disclosure of the corruption that has bankrupted PDVSA and several other state companies. At this time, the hunt for the culprits—and perhaps some less guilty—extends while one sector of the ruling party seems to take its toll on the other.

Internationally, the news that has grabbed all the headlines has undoubtedly been the arrest warrant issued against Vladimir Putin by the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Most of the Venezuelans ask themselves, what do you eat that with? And what consequences could it have not only for the person designated as an “alleged criminal”, but also in terms of the local fauna subject to investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague and perceived by national public opinion as the perpetrator of crimes similar to those of the Russian , but still no arrest warrant.

At the same time, many people wonder and imagine that in this International Criminal Court (ICC) there could be two standards: one for the criminals who sit on the UN Security Council (Putin) and another for the “dog” ( in addition, delinquent in the payment of quotas to the organization), such as the Nicolás combo and those who are part of the chain of command that ends with the torturers who carry out the orders emanating from that pyramid. People wonder how it is that the case in Ukraine, which has barely been going on for a year, has already generated an arrest warrant for a relevant figure on the world scene, while the cause of Venezuela, which has been going on for almost two decades, is still in progress. we will see.

The other thing that people wonder is how an arrest warrant can be issued for an individual whose circumstances and environment make him a character who, in practice, would find it difficult to “put the hooks” on, as we say in Venezuela, for which reason the arrest warrant would only be anecdotal.

In the first place, it is necessary to recognize that the events in Ukraine are not only massively serious, but that they have also been broadcast on television, while what happened in Venezuela, dramatic and everything as it is, has already been losing the center of the international scene. Apart from the true fact that the number of victims and the notoriety of the crimes is less, which does not make it less serious but it does make it less visible.

In the case of Ukraine, the prosecutor of the Court, Mr. Karim Khan, has made two trips to the land where the conflict is taking place and has seen with his own eyes what he has to see to be convinced of the commission of war crimes and other crimes. In addition, he has established an office in the conflict area dedicated to obtaining and investigating the facts. Additionally, proof of the commission of crimes in the case of Ukraine is extremely easy since what is alleged: deportation of at least 16,000 children from the occupied areas of Ukraine for their “re-education in Russia” has incontrovertible evidence of the specific orders issued in official Russian documents and in statements by at least Mrs. Levova-Belova, who is the commissioner for Children’s Rights, second in command for those matters and also under warrant for arrest.

On the other hand, what happened in Venezuela, no matter how obvious it may be to us, requires the accumulation of evidence of legal hierarchy in order to start the process. These tests have just been delivered this month in The Hague on forms designed by the Court, with all the details of victims, place, violation, etc. That material, more than 2,000 complaints, will only now be reviewed by the ICC in order to determine if “prima facie“There is sufficient and consistent evidence to take the accusation to the next instance, which is when the prosecutor presents it to the judges, a trial is opened with all the guarantees and ultimately a conviction or acquittal is reached. It is not to be ruled out, quite the contrary, that an arrest warrant could be issued early against the Venezuelan leadership and request the extradition or delivery of those responsible to The Hague. This is not impossible and it has already happened at the International Court for Crimes in the Former Yugoslavia (also based in The Hague) with the then President of Serbia, Slobodan Milosevic, who was handed over to the court, or Radovan Karadcik, a Bosnian-Croat who He was president of the short-lived Republika Sprska, or Radko Mladic, responsible for the Srebrenica massacre in 1995, or the Bosnian-Croatian Slobodan Prajlak, who, upon being notified of his conviction, ingested a cyanide pill in full court, dying almost immediately.

Another case is that of the bloody dictator of Sudan, Omar-al-Bashir, who after thirty years of bloody management was overthrown in 2018 and the new government that has him in prison has promised to hand him over, or the case of the Libyan dictator Kadaffi, also subject with an arrest warrant, which could not be carried out because he was assassinated in the midst of the bloody episodes that shook his country in 2011.

Pursuant to the Rome Statute (which creates the ICC), the 123 member states of that treaty undertake to execute the arrest warrants when the defendant arrives in their territory, even when he is acting head of state. It is difficult to suppose that someone would dare to do it in the person of Putin for obvious reasons. Already a country of the European Union, Hungary, aligned with Russia in the current conflict, has announced that it would not execute the arrest warrant. We assume that neither Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are on our continent, but in light of the recent votes in the United Nations General Assembly, at least twenty African nations, Bolivia and others would follow the same path. China is not part of the Rome treaty and neither is the United States.

But one thing is Putin, who is a member of the Major Leagues, and another is Nicolás or Padrino López, etc., who in the event play in the Criollitos league. As a consequence, it is to be assumed that the hierarchs of the Venezuelan chain of command, despite their defiant disqualifications from the ICC, prefer to postpone their international trips or limit them to “safe destinations just in case”.

Nor can it be ruled out, as happened in Sudan, that those who were splashed by the fan turning on preferred to overthrow Al-Bashir and get “on the good side” rather than being the object of arrest themselves.

In short: will Putin be arrested? Almost certainly not unless he is removed and turned in. Could a surprise await Nicolás?: surely yes, even more so considering that his head also has an official price of 15 million dollars, which makes it very attractive to bounty hunters.

