Arrest warrant for ex-partner of Cristina Balcázar – Diario La Hora

INDIGNATION. While the hearing was taking place, relatives of the deceased demanded justice.

Cristian B., 25, an active member of the Armed Forces, is wanted by the National Police.

The hearing for the formulation of charges against the main suspect in the death of Cristina Balcázarwho on December 7, 2020 appeared on the side of the Santo Domingo-Quinindé highway in a state of decomposition.

Today, Thursday June 22, the judge ordered the arrest warrant against Cristian B., 25 years old, ex-partner of the woman and father of the child she was expecting.

Es active member of the Armed Forcesbut asked permission these days and now He is wanted by the National Police.

Antecedent

Balcázar was seven months pregnant when she disappeared. The last time he had contact with the family was on November 25, the day he left the Jorge Mahuad housing cooperative to go to a health home to undergo a routine check-up.

The body was found in a vacant lot, had the hands and feet bound.

He autopsy report revealed that Cristina died from mechanical asphyxiation by manual strangulation (hanged). Through the legal procedure, it is determined that the female ceased to exist on November 27, that is, two days after her disappearance and ten days before the body was found. (JD)

