The talks will be held in Colombia, unlike those of the ELN

The Prosecutor’s Office suspended the arrest warrants this Friday against five other members of the Central General Staff, the main dissident of the FARC, after the government’s request that they can begin formal dialogues for “total peace.”

This is the second suspension of arrest warrants against members of the Central General Staff issued by the Prosecutor’s Office, which at first had been reluctant to accede to these requests by President Gustavo Petro, due to the charges and crimes against many of the dissident leaders.

«Once again I facilitate the peace of Colombia. That is why, in the exercise of my legal and constitutional powers, I have suspended each and every one of the arrest warrants against the people that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, recognized (…) as representatives with the political status of the armed group. calling itself the Central General Staff of the FARC-EP,” the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, said in a statement.

They are Luis Carlos Pinilla Cortez, Renzo Alirio Martínez, Robinson de Jesús González, Ramiro Pinzón Novoa and Walter Freddy Ruiz Montaño, who will be exempt from detention until June 30.

“This provision will be in force until June 30, 2023, and will be communicated to Interpol and other authorities for the purpose of immediate and strict compliance,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

These are added to the three dissidents whose arrest warrants had already been lifted for 15 days on March 8, and who, according to the prosecutor, “will integrate the oversight, monitoring, and verification mechanism.”

The Colombian government had requested that the arrest warrants be temporarily lifted for members of the leadership of the dissidents, so that they can move freely to organize the start of talks.